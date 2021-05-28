Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.