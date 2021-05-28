Hotel Chocolat Group (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHOF opened at $5.51 on Monday.
About Hotel Chocolat Group
