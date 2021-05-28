HP (NYSE:HPQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 169.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

HPQ opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. HP has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

