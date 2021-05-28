HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.30. HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.07.

HPQ traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,370,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,642,685. HP has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 169.24% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Analysts expect that HP will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

