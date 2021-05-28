Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.36

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.36 and traded as high as $14.45. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 25,353 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HNP shares. Citigroup lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,466,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 868.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 35,441 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

