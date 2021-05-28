Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.11 million-$38.16 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huize from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Huize stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. 3,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,985. The company has a market cap of $341.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Huize has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.48 million for the quarter. Huize had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 2.55%.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

