Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,845 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Jabil by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $384,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $319,824.00. Insiders have sold 147,280 shares of company stock worth $7,658,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

