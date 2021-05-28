Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 29.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

NYSE WELL opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

