Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DORM opened at $102.47 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.41 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average of $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

