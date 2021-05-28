Huobi Token Price Tops $14.24 (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for about $14.24 or 0.00040421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $580.28 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00076493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.65 or 0.00896017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.23 or 0.09172352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00090377 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,074,232 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.