ICHI Price Down 6.2% This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.24 or 0.00014443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $15.37 million and $679,647.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00061960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.27 or 0.00326156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00184979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004078 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00032018 BTC.

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,934,063 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

