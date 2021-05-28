Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.96. Iconix Brand Group shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 113,808 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The brand management company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 182.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,241 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iconix Brand Group by 125.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,721 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 47,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Iconix Brand Group by 146.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,364 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 340,543 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

