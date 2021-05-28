IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,677 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of IDACORP worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. CWM LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDA. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NYSE IDA opened at $97.60 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

