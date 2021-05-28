iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.73 million.

IMBI stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.93. 223,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 60.54% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMBI shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

