Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMMR. TheStreet downgraded Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Immersion has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.80.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Immersion news, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $1,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,359 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44,266 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 163,213 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 604,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 121,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 417,714 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

