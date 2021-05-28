Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) CEO Purnanand D. Sarma Purchases 10,500 Shares

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) CEO Purnanand D. Sarma acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $193,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,305. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IMNM stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. Immunome, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Immunome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunome in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in Immunome by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 795,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

