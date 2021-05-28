Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Down 96.2% in May

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the April 29th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMPUY stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,287. Impala Platinum has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $21.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

