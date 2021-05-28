Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their price target on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

PI stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.54. Impinj has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $1,235,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 19.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 114.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,190 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 66.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 192,726 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

