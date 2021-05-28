Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU) Insider Charles Walker Sells 3,500,000 Shares

Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU) insider Charles Walker sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.25), for a total transaction of A$1,235,500.00 ($882,500.00).

The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Imugene

Imugene Limited, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops a range of immunotherapies to activate the immune system of cancer patients to treat and eradicate tumors in Australia. Its lead product is HER-Vaxx, a HER2-positive cancer vaccine that stimulates a polyclonal antibody response against HER2/neu receptors in gastric and breast cancer.

