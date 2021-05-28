IMV (TSE:IMV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.72

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.73, with a volume of 73355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.60 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$188.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMV Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

