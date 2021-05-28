Incent (INCNT) Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Incent coin can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $343,462.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00061003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.06 or 0.00321576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00185813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00031137 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

