Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.41

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and traded as low as $3.09. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 144,664 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 139.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%.

In related news, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $45,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 12,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $76,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,059 shares of company stock valued at $418,028 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICD. FMR LLC grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Finally, Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 20.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

