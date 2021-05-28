IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 7,303 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

