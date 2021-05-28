IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 57,833 Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Consolidated Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 212,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Consolidated Communications news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

CNSL opened at $9.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $759.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $324.77 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 3.12%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

