IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $892.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.42 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 61.71%. On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

