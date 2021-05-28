IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after purchasing an additional 90,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,291,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after purchasing an additional 113,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYB opened at $113.56 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $116.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

