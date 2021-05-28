IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 92.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 187,410 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FORM. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

