IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $420,000 Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,124.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,024,123 shares of company stock valued at $102,110,660. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

SMART Global stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 0.95. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

