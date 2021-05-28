(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Receives €11.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.54 ($13.57).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

(INGA) has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

