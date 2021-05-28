Ink Protocol (XNK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,040.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $1,040.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00081017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00019312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.41 or 0.00908917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.27 or 0.09352276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00091668 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

XNK is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

