InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the April 29th total of 115,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ INM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.95. 31,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). Equities analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

INM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INM. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.