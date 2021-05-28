InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.33.
INMD opened at $85.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.69. InMode has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.85.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
