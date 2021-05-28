InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INNV. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of INNV stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 111,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,096. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. InnovAge has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InnovAge will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other InnovAge news, CEO Maureen Hewitt acquired 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $3,534,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the first quarter worth $12,895,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth about $5,137,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the first quarter worth about $11,082,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

