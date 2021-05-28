INO COIN Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $180,100.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One INO COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.64 or 0.00009434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $654.76 million and $180,100.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00082409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00020276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.00963154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.04 or 0.09679695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00093402 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.