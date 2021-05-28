Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 83,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,600,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

INO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $65,730.00. Insiders have sold a total of 71,219 shares of company stock worth $642,676 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

