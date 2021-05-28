Insider Buying: 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Acquires C$41,427.10 in Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Luc Bertrand purchased 14,300 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$41,427.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,642,300 shares in the company, valued at C$4,757,743.10.

Luc Bertrand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of 5N Plus stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,300.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Luc Bertrand acquired 45,000 shares of 5N Plus stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.87 per share, with a total value of C$128,970.00.

Shares of VNP opened at C$2.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$229.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57. 5N Plus Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.50 and a 1 year high of C$5.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$59.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

VNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Laurentian cut their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.21.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

