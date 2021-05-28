Insider Buying: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Buys 28,605 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil acquired 28,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $250,007.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,709.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.00 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $154,213,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,680,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,431,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,661,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,929 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

