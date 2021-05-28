Insider Buying: FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Director Acquires 5,296 Shares of Stock

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $42,897.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FGF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. 3,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.93. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGF. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in FG Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FG Financial Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in FG Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in FG Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 11.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

