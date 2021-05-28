Insider Buying: Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) insider Irakli Giluari bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 608 ($7.94) per share, for a total transaction of £121,600 ($158,871.18).
Shares of LON CGEO traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 610 ($7.97). The stock had a trading volume of 108,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,968. Georgia Capital PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 343.50 ($4.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 657 ($8.58). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 594.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 539.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78.
Georgia Capital Company Profile
