Insider Buying: Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) insider Irakli Giluari bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 608 ($7.94) per share, for a total transaction of £121,600 ($158,871.18).

Shares of LON CGEO traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 610 ($7.97). The stock had a trading volume of 108,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,968. Georgia Capital PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 343.50 ($4.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 657 ($8.58). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 594.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 539.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78.

Get Georgia Capital alerts:

Georgia Capital Company Profile

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Georgia Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georgia Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.