Insider Selling: Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) COO Sells 40,647 Shares of Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $161.30 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $163.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.28 and its 200 day moving average is $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in Assurant by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 99,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,069,000 after buying an additional 45,776 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 21,647 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 562.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.