Insider Selling: Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Director Sells C$39,550.00 in Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares in the company, valued at C$17,001,445.51.

AYA stock opened at C$7.30 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$8.25. The company has a market cap of C$690.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AYA shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.