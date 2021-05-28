Insider Selling: Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) General Counsel Sells 2,120 Shares of Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $10,006.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,298 shares in the company, valued at $76,926.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE APRN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.99. 305,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $89.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -3.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 68.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Blue Apron by 21.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Blue Apron by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

