Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $10,158,400.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.96, for a total value of $10,158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

CVNA stock opened at $267.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.28 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.24.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Carvana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after purchasing an additional 297,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Carvana by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after purchasing an additional 430,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,040,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.86.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.