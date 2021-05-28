Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells 33,330 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $2,657,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,709,729.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,489,577.50.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $2,536,601.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $2,441,553.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,495,580.50.

NET traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.81. 6,645,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.17 and a beta of 0.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $95.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Cloudflare by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

