Insider Selling: Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) CAO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.19. 4,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

