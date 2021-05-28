Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Sells 16,600 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.87. 6,278,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,226,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $43.90.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

