Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $924,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,349,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,992. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.