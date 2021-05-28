International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Update

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the April 29th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ILAL opened at $1.24 on Friday. International Land Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27.

In other news, CFO Jason Sunstein purchased 20,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,810.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 142,258 shares of company stock valued at $191,046 in the last three months.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

