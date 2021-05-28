Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.08.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $432.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.08 and a 200 day moving average of $386.73. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $274.19 and a fifty-two week high of $445.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.