Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29-2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.320-9.370 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $462.08.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $439.21. 74,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,617. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $414.08 and its 200-day moving average is $386.73. The company has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $274.19 and a fifty-two week high of $445.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

